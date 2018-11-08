Marine Vet Ian David Long Kills 12, Including Sheriff's Sergeant, In Thousand Oaks Shooting, Authorities SayThe gunman reportedly threw smoke bombs inside the bar where hundreds of people were dancing to country music and celebrating the weekly event, before opening fire with a Glock 45-caliber handgun.

Thousand Oaks Shooting: Marine Identified As Shooter In Borderline Bar MassacreIan David Long, 28, had several contacts with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department over the years, ranging from minor incidents like traffic citations and collisions, to being a victim of battery at a local bar in January of 2015, Sheriff Geoff Dean said.

VIDEO: Gunfire Erupts At Borderline Bar & Grill In Thousand OaksVideo footage has emerged from the shooting inside the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks.

Niece Of Actress Tamera Mowry Among Those Killed In Thousand Oaks Bar RampageAlaina Housley was a freshman at Pepperdine University.

Thousand Oaks Shooting: Sheriff's Sgt. Ron Helus 'Died A Hero', Wanted To Retire This YearThirteen people were killed in a shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, including the shooter and Ventura County sheriff’s Sgt. Ron Helus.

Father Of Son Killed In Thousand Oaks Mass Shooting: 'Absolutely Heart-Wrenching'"I talked to him last night before he headed out the door. First thing I said is, 'please don't drink and drive.' Last thing I said is, 'I love you.'"

'Incredible Humans': Strangers Jump Into Action To Save Others From Thousand Oaks Bar ShooterParents who had gone to the Borderline Bar & Grill themselves to line dance in their youth returned, frantic for information about their children who had been there amid a shooting that killed 13, including a Ventura County sheriff’s sergeant.

The Victims Of The Thousand Oaks MassacreHere are a list of the victims that have been identified so far in the mass shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill Wednesday night.