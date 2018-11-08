LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles teams and players offered supported to the Thousand Oaks community Thursday following the mass shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill.
A gunman opened fire inside the packed country bar late Wednesday night, killing 12 people and injuring up to 15 others before turning the gun on himself.
The shooting had a profound affect on the L.A. Rams organization, in part due to the fact the team’s practice facility is in Thousand Oaks, just miles from Borderline Bar.
“It always gives you a perspective on – sometimes I know, me personally, get upset about losing a game or whatever and it kind of brings you back down and you really realize what’s important in life and sometimes you take some of these things for granted. But we just can’t wish anything but our thoughts our prayers our condolences for this terrible act that occurred,” head coach Sean McVay said Thursday afternoon.
The team released the following statement Thursday morning.
Several Rams players tweeted their thoughts.
The Lakers also issued a statement on the tragedy.
While LeBron James offered his thoughts and prayers to the victims’ families.
So did the Dodgers.
The Charges chimed in, too.
The Galaxy offered their support.
Galaxy goalkeeper David Bingham added to his team’s statement.