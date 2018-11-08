LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles teams and players offered supported to the Thousand Oaks community Thursday following the mass shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill.

A gunman opened fire inside the packed country bar late Wednesday night, killing 12 people and injuring up to 15 others before turning the gun on himself.

The shooting had a profound affect on the L.A. Rams organization, in part due to the fact the team’s practice facility is in Thousand Oaks, just miles from Borderline Bar.

“It always gives you a perspective on – sometimes I know, me personally, get upset about losing a game or whatever and it kind of brings you back down and you really realize what’s important in life and sometimes you take some of these things for granted. But we just can’t wish anything but our thoughts our prayers our condolences for this terrible act that occurred,” head coach Sean McVay said Thursday afternoon.

The team released the following statement Thursday morning.

Statement from the Los Angeles Rams: pic.twitter.com/sFBBsOsKWW — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 8, 2018

Several Rams players tweeted their thoughts.

Heartbroken for our community. Thinking about everyone involved as well as friends and family of the victims. Keep them in your thoughts and prayers — Jared Goff (@JaredGoff16) November 8, 2018

Heartbroken. Thoughts and prayers are with the people of this community, and those that have lost loved ones. — Cooper Kupp (@CooperKupp) November 8, 2018

Heart broken this morning! I’m just sorry to those affected. I don’t have words that I feel can help. But I promise to find a way to help support our community through this tragedy!

🙏🏼! — Andrew Whitworth (@awhitworth77) November 8, 2018

Praying comfort and healing to those affected by this senseless shooting. Thank you to the first responders who put their lives on the line to protect and serve us every day.

Thousand Oaks is my home; I will do everything in my power to help those in need of support. — Johnny Hekker (@JHekker) November 8, 2018

The Lakers also issued a statement on the tragedy.

Our thoughts and prayers are with all of the victims, families and those affected by the terrible tragedy last night in Thousand Oaks, CA. — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 8, 2018

While LeBron James offered his thoughts and prayers to the victims’ families.

My thoughts and prayers are with the families who lost loved ones last night in Thousand Oaks, CA!!!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾💯 #LoveIsStrongerThanHate💪🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 8, 2018

So did the Dodgers.

Our thoughts are with the victims and families affected by the tragic shooting in Thousand Oaks last night. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) November 8, 2018

The #LAGalaxy family is incredibly saddened and heartbroken by the tragic shooting in Thousand Oaks last night. Our thoughts are with the victims, their families and the entire community in this difficult time. — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) November 8, 2018

