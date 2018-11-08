MALIBU (CBSLA) — Several students from Pepperdine University were among those at the Borderline Bar and Grill when a gunman opened fire in an attack that that left 13 people dead — including the suspect and a Ventura County sheriff’s sergeant.

Pepperdine officials said several students from the university were in the bar and they’re working to identify and provide those students support, according to a statement from the Malibu-based university. It was unclear if

any of those killed or wounded were students at the school.

Classes were still scheduled to take place Thursday, but students were encouraged to adjust their schedules if they were affected by the shooting, according to a statement from the school. A prayer service for the campus community is scheduled for at noon in Smothers Theatre.

University officials said there has been contact with appropriate governmental agencies and updates would be provided as information became available.