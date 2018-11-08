BORDERLINE SHOOTING:Marine ID'd As Gunman; 13 Dead, Incl. Deputy, Gunman
Filed Under:Borderline Bar Shooting

(CBSLA) – Here’s how you can help in the wake of the Borderline Bar & Grill shooting that has left 13 people dead:

BLOOD DONATION: Los Robles Hospital is in need of blood donors, especially those with O negative blood, for patients in critical condition. A blood drive is being held at La Reina High School, 106 W. Janss Road, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling 877-25-VITAL.

GENERAL DONATIONS: If you wish to donate to victims’ families, you may do so through the Ventura County Community Foundation.

