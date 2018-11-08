THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) – The veteran British rock band America has postponed a Thursday night concert in response to the shooting which left 13 people dead, including the suspected gunman, at a local bar Wednesday.

In a statement, America said it was postponing its show at the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza to a later, yet undetermined, date.

“The band’s Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell are shocked by the news and want to send their deepest sympathies to the families, relatives and friends of those who lost their lives and were injured,” the band said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, a community vigil was scheduled to take place at the Civic Arts Plaza at 6 p.m.