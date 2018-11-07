ELECTION DAY:Live US House, Senate Results
ORANGE COUNTY (CBSLA/AP) – Republican Rep. Mimi Walters was holding a slight edge over Democrat Katie Porter in Orange County on Election Day.

In the closely fought suburbs of the 45th District, Walters was ahead Tuesday night by 7,000 votes with more than 146,000 counted.

Nowhere were the stakes higher than in Orange County, a one-time Republican stronghold where Democrats were trying to claim several GOP-held House seats. Those districts figure prominently in the party’s national goal to retake control of the House.

Democrats are projected to take the House, a change in Washington that will mean more gridlock for President Trump’s agenda, and congressional investigations into the president, his businesses, and Cabinet members.

Republicans are projected to keep control of the Senate.

