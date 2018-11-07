LOS ANGELES, CA — A Glendale man pleaded no contest Wednesday to a felony count of vandalism for smashing President Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with a pickaxe in July.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Kerry Bensinger immediately sentenced Austin Mikel Clay, 24, to 20 days community labor and three years probation, along with ordering him to attend psychological counseling and to pay more than $9,400 in restitution to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, according to Paul Eakins of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

