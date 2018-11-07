WHITTIER (CBSLA) — A Union Pacific train has derailed Wednesday in Los Nietos, near Whittier, damaging Amtrak and Metrolink tracks under the Slauson Boulevard overpass.

The train derailment happened at about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.

My staff is on the scene of the #TrainDerailment in Los Nietos near Whittier. No injuries are reported. @LACOFD and Union Pacific are on the scene. As this situation develops, I will post updates here. pic.twitter.com/qDbGFTiYgH — Janice Hahn (@SupJaniceHahn) November 7, 2018

No injuries have been reported. But due to an apparent chemical spill, the Slauson Avenue offramp from the 605 Freeway is being closed until at least 4 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Afternoon commutes will be affected, with Amtrak saying they have no estimated time of tracks reopening between Fullerton and Los Angeles.

UPDATE: We currently do not have an estimated time of tracks reopening between #Fullerton and #LosAngeles. Train 565 is returning to Fullerton and will hold there. Buses are being requested to provide bus bridge service between #Fullerton and #LosAngeles. — Pacific Surfliner (@PacSurfliners) November 7, 2018

Passengers will be diverted to buses.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it comes in.