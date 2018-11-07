THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) – Multiple people have been injured, including a deputy, in a shooting at a bar in Thousand Oaks.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to reports of an active shooter at Borderline Bar and Grill, located at 99 Rolling Oaks Drive, around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. SKY2 was over the scene where a “College Country” night was being held, according to the bar’s website.

Authorities did not confirm if a suspect had been taken into custody. The suspect reportedly threw smoke bombs inside the bar.

One person was seen being taken out on a stretcher and placed in an ambulance, and one deputy was shot. Information on the extent of the victims’ injuries has not yet been released.

One witness said there were multiple shots fired inside the bar.

Multiple people were seen being led out of the bar by deputies.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be provided as it becomes available.