RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – Police swarmed Riverside City College Wednesday night for the report of an active shooter on campus, but the call turned out to be a false alarm.

Riverside police officers responded to the college near downtown Riverside just after 8 p.m. Investigators determined there was no gunman on campus.

Preliminary, police believe the calls may have been sparked from someone setting off fireworks or playing a video game loudly at an apartment near the school.

“I was just sitting here and there was just like loud noise and two thumps then out of nowhere I see 18 cops running with shotguns,” one student said. “It was kind of scary.”

Another student said she was leaving class during the incident.

“So my class got out and then there was just like a bunch of people running, but they were like laughing so I didn’t think anything of it,” she said. “Saw the police helicopter and then like a bunch of cop cars flying by and people are saying that they called for like a school shooting but I didn’t hear anything like not even a loud noise or anything.”

Police said they searched the campus grounds and inside the buildings and found no active shooter.