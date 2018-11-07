ELECTION DAY:Live US House, Senate Results
  • KCAL9

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boyle Heights

BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA) – A person was shot and killed on an on-ramp to the 10 Freeway in Boyle Heights Wednesday morning.

capture11 Person Shot, Killed On 10 Freeway Ramp In Boyle Heights

(CBS2)

The shooting was reported just before 6 a.m. on the Soto Street on-ramp to the westbound 10 Freeway, according to Los Angeles police. Officers arrived to find the victim dead at the scene.

It’s unclear if the victim was inside a vehicle at the time, but there was a Toyota Corolla at the scene.

The circumstances of the shooting were still unknown. There was no word on whether police had identified any suspects.

A Sig Alert was in effect as of 9 a.m. The westbound on-ramp was closed while police investigate. There was no ETA on when it would reopen.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s