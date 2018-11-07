BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA) – A person was shot and killed on an on-ramp to the 10 Freeway in Boyle Heights Wednesday morning.

The shooting was reported just before 6 a.m. on the Soto Street on-ramp to the westbound 10 Freeway, according to Los Angeles police. Officers arrived to find the victim dead at the scene.

It’s unclear if the victim was inside a vehicle at the time, but there was a Toyota Corolla at the scene.

The circumstances of the shooting were still unknown. There was no word on whether police had identified any suspects.

A Sig Alert was in effect as of 9 a.m. The westbound on-ramp was closed while police investigate. There was no ETA on when it would reopen.