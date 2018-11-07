MANHATTAN BEACH (CBSLA) — Police are looking for two men who they say entered a Manhattan Beach home on Oct. 8, tied up two victims and robbed the place.

They’ve arrested two people but are looking for two others suspected in the violent home invasion.

A neighbor on 27th Street in Manhattan Beach say he gave police a security video and pictures from the hour before police responded to calls of a home invasion on the morning of Oct. 8.

Starting from about 1:30 a.m. he says it shows a car parking, backing up, circling the block — inside, at least three people. He says the video shows the car go up the street toward the victim’s home. Another angle shows the car later speeding off followed by the victim’s stolen car. The video also shows police arriving just after 2:30.

Police say the victims had befriended one of the suspects, an underage girl, on Instagram and invited her over.

Police say she orchestrated the robbery — sending three men with guns into the home where they tied up a 19-year-old and his friend before ransacking the house, and stealing a car in the driveway.

The 19-year-old man’s mother later went on the Next Door app — appealing to neighbors for anything they might have seen that morning — which led the neighbor to giving police the video.

Police found the stolen car in Los Angeles. This week they arrested the girl and 21-year-old Jermaine Myles of Long Beach and are actively searching for the two other suspects.

Meanwhile they’re cautioning residents about the connections they make on social media.

“Just because you met somebody over the Internet or through social media make sure you know who you’re talking to before you give them your home address, before you meet them,” said Tim Zins, Manhattan Beach Police Department. “This was a mistake made by the victims where they did not know who they were associating with.”