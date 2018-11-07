LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – With a red flag warning looming for Thursday and Friday, Southern California Edison said that it could cut power to transmission lines in some areas at high risk for brush fires.

The warning is in effect from 10 a.m. Thursday to 10 p.m. Friday with wind gusts up to 60 mph. The strongest winds are expected Thursday night into Friday morning.

The affected areas include Malibu, the Santa Clarita Valley, Agoura Hills, Altadena, the Santa Ana foothills communities in Orange County and neighboring communities.

About 53,000 business and residential customers could have their power cut if high winds pose a risk of downing electrical transmission lines and sparking brush fires, according to SCE.

High winds could also down trees and cause property damage.

The utility is directly notifying customers of the possible outages.

