LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn took on Taylor Swift and won.

Blackburn, who will become the first female U.S. senator in Tennessee history after projections showed she will defeat Democratic former Gov. Phil Bredesen, was scorned by Swift last month when the pop star announced she would be supporting Bredesen.

Swift, who got her career start in Nashville, broke her political silence by urging her more than 112 million Instagram followers to endorse Bredesen and encourage people to vote. The move is reported to have caused a spike in voter registrations, both nationwide and in Tennessee.

The pop star — who lived for several years in Tennessee — told her Instagram followers that she couldn’t support Blackburn because her “voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me.”

“These are not MY Tennessee values”, Swift wrote.

Blackburn – who received the endorsement of President Donald Trump – defeated Bredesen for Bob Corker’s former U.S. Senate seat.