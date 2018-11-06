ELECTION DAY:Live US House, Senate Results
  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMblack-ish
    8:00 PMKCAL 9 News at 8PM
    9:00 PMKCAL 9 News at 9PM
    10:00 PMKCAL 9 News at 10PM
    11:00 PM2 Broke Girls
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMCBS News: Campaign 2018
    11:00 PMCBS 2 News at 11:00pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2018 Election, Taylor Swift

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn took on Taylor Swift and won.

Blackburn, who will become the first female U.S. senator in Tennessee history after projections showed she will defeat Democratic former Gov. Phil Bredesen, was scorned by Swift last month when the pop star announced she would be supporting Bredesen.

Swift, who got her career start in Nashville, broke her political silence by urging her more than 112 million Instagram followers to endorse Bredesen and encourage people to vote. The move is reported to have caused a spike in voter registrations, both nationwide and in Tennessee.

The pop star — who lived for several years in Tennessee — told her Instagram followers that she couldn’t support Blackburn because her “voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me.”

“These are not MY Tennessee values”, Swift wrote.

Blackburn – who received the endorsement of President Donald Trump – defeated Bredesen for Bob Corker’s former U.S. Senate seat.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s