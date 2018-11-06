SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A Mission Viejo man has been charged with murder in the DUI crash that fatally injured an off-duty Costa Mesa Fire captain.

Stephen Taylor Scarpa, 25, was charged Tuesday with one felony count of murder and is scheduled to make his first court appearance later in the day.

Prosecutors say Scarpa was under the influence of multiple controlled substances Saturday morning when he drove into a bike lane on Alicia Parkway in Mission Viejo, onto a sidewalk, and struck a cyclist.

That cyclist was 44-year-old Mike Kreza, an 18-year veteran of Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue. Kreza was left unconscious and suffering from severe head and body trauma. Even after brain surgery, Kreza never woke up and died Tuesday morning of his injuries.

If convicted as charged, Scarpa faces 15 years to life in state prison.