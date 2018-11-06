LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) – Rep. Steve Knight is in a tough fight to hang on as the last Republican congressman in the nation’s most populous county.

He trailed Democrat Katie Hill by more than 150 votes with 73,000 counted late Tuesday night.

Democrats hold a registration edge in the 25th District, which cuts through suburbs, horse ranches and high desert in northern Los Angeles County and a small slice of Ventura County.

Knight’s family has been involved in local politics for decades — a high school is named after his father, a former legislator and test pilot.

Hill stressed her centrist politics: She’s a gun owner and her Republican father is a police officer who had never voted for a Democrat before her primary. Her mother, a Democrat, is a nurse.

