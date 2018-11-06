ELECTION DAY:Live US House, Senate Results
  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 AMMike & Molly
    12:30 AMMike & Molly
    01:00 AMFunny You Should Ask
    01:30 AMCelebrity Page
    02:00 AMThe Game
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:05 AMPaid Program
    02:35 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:california voter guide 2018, Katie Hill, Steve Knight

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) – Rep. Steve Knight is in a tough fight to hang on as the last Republican congressman in the nation’s most populous county.

He trailed Democrat Katie Hill by more than 150 votes with 73,000 counted late Tuesday night.

Democrats hold a registration edge in the 25th District, which cuts through suburbs, horse ranches and high desert in northern Los Angeles County and a small slice of Ventura County.

Knight’s family has been involved in local politics for decades — a high school is named after his father, a former legislator and test pilot.

Hill stressed her centrist politics: She’s a gun owner and her Republican father is a police officer who had never voted for a Democrat before her primary. Her mother, a Democrat, is a nurse.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s