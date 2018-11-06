Full Election Coverage Here

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Orange County could see a historic turnout for Tuesday’s midterm election.

Orange County Registrar of Voters Neal Kelley predicted Monday night that turnout might reach 68 percent, easily besting the 2010 midterm election that was a wave election for Republicans. In 2010, turnout was 55 percent.

As of Monday night, 390,000 mail-in ballots had been turned in, Kelley said.

And early in-person turnout is “running about 130 percent ahead of the presidential election in 2016,” Kelley said.

“I’ve got a line out of the lobby tonight. It’s going to be a long night tomorrow,” Kelley said. “For a midterm I’ve never seen it like this. We’d have to go back a long way to be close to that.”

The breakdown by party is about 165,000 Republicans have turned in mail-in ballots and 128,000 Democrats have turned in absentee ballots, Kelley said. About 92,000 no party preference voters have turned in ballots.

Statewide, meanwhile, the California Secretary of State reported that a record 19.69 million Californians had registered to vote by the Oct. 22 deadline, which is 78.16 percent of all eligible California voters. The percentage is the highest in nearly 70 years, according to the SOS.

Orange County is drawing significant attention due to the close 48th District House race between 15-term Republican incumbent Rep. Dana Rohrabacher and Democratic challenger Harley Rouda, a real estate investor.

Voters will also be deciding a multitude of measures, including a minimum wage for hospitality industry jobs in Anaheim that the Walt Disney Co. has opposed.

