LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Several types of Duncan Hines cake mixes have been recalled after being linked to a salmonella outbreak under investigation by the CDC and FDA.

The voluntary recall includes the white, yellow, butter golden and confetti cake mix, with “best buy” dates in March 2019. Conagra Brands says they’re cooperating with federal health officials after a retail sample of Duncan Hines Classic White cake mix tested positive for salmonella that could be linked to an outbreak already under investigation.

Several people reported getting sick after eating the cake mix, although some may have consumed the products raw. Raw batter should not be consumed.

Consumers purchased these cake mixes can return them to the store where it was purchased.