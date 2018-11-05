DIAMOND BAR (CBSLA) — The son of an elderly couple killed in a suspected homicide at their home in Diamond Bar has been taken into custody.

Deputies with the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Dept. have been searching for Ryan Venti since the bodies of his parents, 66-year-old Linda Venti and 75-year-old John Venti, were found burned in the home they shared with him in the 3600 block of Crooked Creek Dr. last week.

A spokesperson for the department tells CBS2/KCAL9 Venti, 33, was taken into custody Monday. It was not immediately clear if he was a suspect.

Sheriff’s arson detectives are assisting with determining the origin and cause of the fire, which they say appears to have been intentionally set.

