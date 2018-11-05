CAMPAIGN 2018:What's On The Ballot, Where To Vote, & More
Filed Under:Arson, Diamond Bar, Homicide, House Fire, Investigation

DIAMOND BAR (CBSLA) — The son of an elderly couple killed in a suspected homicide at their home in Diamond Bar has been taken into custody.

Deputies with the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Dept. have been searching for Ryan Venti since the bodies of his parents, 66-year-old Linda Venti and 75-year-old John Venti, were found burned in the home they shared with him in the 3600 block of Crooked Creek Dr. last week.

A spokesperson for the department tells CBS2/KCAL9 Venti, 33, was taken into custody Monday. It was not immediately clear if he was a suspect.

Sheriff’s arson detectives are assisting with determining the origin and cause of the fire, which they say appears to have been intentionally set.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the LASD’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), or texting the letters TIPLA plus your tip to CRIMES (274637), or by using the website.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s