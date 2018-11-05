CAMPAIGN 2018:What's On The Ballot, Where To Vote, & More
  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 AMMike & Molly
    12:30 AMMike & Molly
    01:00 AMFunny You Should Ask
    01:30 AMCelebrity Page
    02:00 AMThe Game
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:05 AMPaid Program
    02:35 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Claremont, Crash, Cycling, cyclist, Hit

CLAREMONT (CBSLA) — Hundreds came out tonight to honor a cyclist they say was intentionally run over by a driver.

Police say Leslie Pray was struck Saturday morning in Claremont. Hundreds visited the site on Mills Ave. to pay their respects.

Pray’s life partner, Betsey Hipple, acknowledged the crowd just two days after she lost the woman with whom she spent nine years.

“I cherished her. She was a profoundly gentle soul,” she said. “I think I’ll have a sadness and carry a big gaping hole in my heart for the rest of my life.”

Several other cyclists reported that Sandra Wicksted had tried to hit them Saturday morning before police say Wicksted crossed the road and ran into Pray in the bike lane.

The impact sent her across a yard and into a driveway, where she died.  Wickstead was arrested and charged with murder.

“Our investigation shows it was an intentional act and it was completely senseless,” said Claremont Police Chief Shelley Vander Veen.

Other cyclists say drivers take aim at them more often that you’d think.

“Many times. [They] throw things at you, swerve at you, hit you with their hands as they’re driving by,” cyclist Ken Kramer said.

That’s why so many rode to Pray’s vigil and organized a white ghost bike to rest at a tree in her memory.

Pray had just rekindled her passion for cycling this summer after 25 years.

The suspect’s bail was set at $2 million. She is expected to appear in court Tuesday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s