Fatal Shooting, Santa Ana

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — An investigation is underway Monday at a Santa Ana neighborhood, where a man was found shot to death in a front yard.

The shooting was reported just after 1 a.m. in the 2300 block of South Ramona Drive. Arriving officers found the man lying in front of a house, shot repeatedly in the chest.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Neighbors referred to the victim as a “kid,” but his age was not yet known.

Police say the shooting was not a drive-by, and it’s not clear if it was gang-related.

