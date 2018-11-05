LAWNDALE (CBSLA) — A man is dead after he was found fatally shot outside a music studio in Lawndale, and investigators say they are looking for at least three suspects in the murder Monday morning.

Deputies responding to a report of a shooting found a man in his mid-20s with gunshot wounds on a sidewalk outside the Musicians’ Choice Studios, 16200 Hawthorne Blvd., at about 8 p.m. Sunday. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Authorities say the man was found lying on the sidewalk and partially in the street, and it’s not clear if he was shot on the sidewalk or inside a nearby business.

No arrests have been made, but detectives say they are looking for at least three murder suspects.