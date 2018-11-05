  • KCAL9On Air

Fullerton

FULLERTON (CBSLA) – A 92-year-old Fullerton man has been arrested on allegations he stabbed his 92-year-old wife to death early Sunday morning.

William Frederick Dusablon was taken into custody on murder charges, Fullerton police report.

Just before 6:30 a.m., officers responded to a reported stabbing in the 900 block of Creekside Drive to find Dusablon’s wife with multiple stab wounds. She died at the scene. Her name was not immediately released.

A motive for the killing was not immediately confirmed.

