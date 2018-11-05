MENIFEE (CBSLA) – A fugitive wanted in connection with the bodies of at least three people found on a property in the Antelope Valley community of Littlerock — as well as a separate double-murder case — is also now a suspect in a home invasion murder which occurred back in February in the Riverside County town of Menifee.

Thirty-four-year-old Jesus Chuy Guzman is one of two men suspected in the home invasion murder of 43-year-old Silvano Esteves. The other suspect, 35-year-old Rodolfo Garcia, was arrested by Riverside County Sheriff’s Department SWAT on Oct. 29.

According to the sheriff’s department, in the early morning hours of Feb. 5, Guzman and Garcia forced their way into Esteves home in the 7700 block of Monroe Avenue and killed him in a botched home-invasion robbery. Investigators believe the men targeted Esteves’ home because of a large amount of marijuana which was found there.

This revelation comes after Los Angeles County Sheriff’s investigators found the human remains of three people Oct. 11 on a Littlerock property with a burned out home located in the 30900 block of 106th Street.

Guzman, who used to live at the burned out home, is a person of interest in those remains.

On Oct. 24, more human remains were found on that same property. The Los Angeles Times reported Sunday that those remains belong to two more victims, although that was not confirmed by authorities. The Times reports that Guzman was evicted from the property in August and failed to appear for a court hearing in September in relation to a July arrest.

Sheriff’s investigators are looking into whether the remains are linked to a high-profile missing persons case from January in which three friends, two men and a woman, suddenly disappeared. Jose Paez, 66, Cuauhtemoc Lara, 39, and Julieta Arvizu, 49, were last seen on Jan. 14, 2018. Lara and Arvizu lived together – at a residence about eight miles from where the human remains were found — and Paez was staying with them. None of them were related.

Meanwhile, Guzman is also a person of interest in a separate double-murder in Littlerock. On Feb. 20, Gerardo “Jerry” De Luna and Mariano Campos were murdered in the 11000 block of Hampel Avenue in Littlerock, less than six miles away from where the human remains were found.

Guzman is known to carry weapons and should be considered armed and dangerous. He is described as Hispanic, about 5-foot-5, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Guzman owns a black 2009 Toyota Corolla with a CA license plate 6SCD663.

Riverside and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies are working together to capture him. If you see him, do not approach, instead call 911 immediately.