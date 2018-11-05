  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:30 AMPaid Program
    08:00 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    08:30 AMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Costa Mesa

MISSION VIEJO (CBSLA) – A Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue Department captain who was struck by a van while bicycling in Mission Viejo Saturday morning has died from his injuries.

capture7 Costa Mesa Fire Captain Dies After Being Struck While Biking In Mission Viejo

Capt. Mike Kreza seen here with his family. (Credit: Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue)

The department reported that Capt. Mike Kreza, a husband and father of three, passed away early Monday morning. Kreza, an 18-year veteran of the department, had been in critical condition and unresponsive since the collision.

“Words alone cannot describe the immeasurable heartache felt by his friends & family, including his fire family,” the department wrote in an Monday morning tweet.

The driver who allegedly struck Kreza, 25-year-old Stephen Taylor Scarpa of Mission Viejo, has been arrested on allegations he was under the influence of drugs, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department reports.

The collision occurred at approximately 8 a.m. Saturday on Alicia Parkway near Via Burgos. Witnesses told sheriff’s deputies that Scarpa struck Taylor while he was biking east on Alicia Parkway.

Scarpa remained at the scene, where he was evaluated by a drug recognition expert. Deputies found several prescription medications in his van and arrested him on felony charges of driving under the influence.

He is being held on $100,000 bail.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s