LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Campaign 2018 is finally coming to an end, and Election Day is here.

A few things you need to know:

Free Rides To Polling Sites: Amid predictions of high voter turnout in this year’s midterm elections, ride-sharing services Uber and Lyft are both offering free rides to the polls for many voters. Like to pedal to the polls?

Election Day Freebies: Freedom, as the saying goes, isn’t free – but stores are giving away a slew of goodies for voters. Click here for a full rundown.

VOTING IN CALIFORNIA

What’s On Your Ballot?: Everything from changing daylight saving time to getting rid of California’s gas tax is on the ballot this year.

When Can You Vote?: California polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. If you are in line when the polls close, you will still be able to vote.

Where To Vote: Don’t know where your polling place is located? Click here to find out.

What To Bring: You won’t need any ID if you’ve voted in California in previous elections.

First time voters who registered by mail, and didn’t include their driver’s license number, California ID number, or the last 4 digits of their Social Security number on their registration may be asked to provide ID at the polls.

Acceptable forms of ID include: a current and valid photo ID; or a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government document that shows your name and address.

Voters without ID will be able to cast a provisional ballot.

Can You Still Register To Vote? No. The deadline to register was Oct. 22.