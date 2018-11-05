EAST WHITTIER (CBSLA) – A two-year-old girl was killed and her father was critically injured when they were struck by a car while crossing a street in East Whittier Sunday night.

The victim, identified as 2-year-old Harley Ferris of East Whittier, would have turned 3-years-old Monday, according to California Highway Patrol.

The collision happened at 5:30 p.m. as Harley Ferris and her father, 32-year-old Robert Ferris, were crossing Santa Gertrudes Avenue, just south of Leffingwell Road.

Robert was holding his daughter’s hand and leading her across the street when they were hit by a 2015 Lexus sedan traveling north on Santa Gertrudes. The two were not in a crosswalk, CHP said.

Robert and Harley were rushed by ambulance to the University of California, Irvine Medical Center, where Harley died. Robert Ferris remains in critical condition.

The driver and sole occupant of the Lexus, 39-year-old William Hurlbut IV of Whittier, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected as factors in the collision, CHP reports. It’s unclear if any charges will be filed in the case.