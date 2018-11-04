GARDENA (CBSLA) — Dramatic video posted to social media this weekend captured drivers in Southern California doing doughnuts and burnouts dangerously close to spectators.

The incident unfolded at the intersection near Compton and Avalon boulevards early Sunday morning in Gardena.

In a clip posted to Instagram, cars are also seen drifting into the intersection.

At some point, one passenger can be seen hanging out of a window while the car was spinning in the middle of the street.

The vehicles came dangerously close to spectators. But, so far, there have been no reports of injuries.

Officers with the California Highway Patrol later disbursed the crowd, which included 100 or so cars. There were no immediate reports of arrests or citations.

As a result of the stunts, the intersection will need to be re-painted, and re-asphalted.

No further details have been released.