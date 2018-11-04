  • KCAL9On Air

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — An off-duty officer was robbed while asleep inside his car in Santa Ana, authorities said.

Santa Ana police Sgt. Sergio Gutierrez says officers received a call just after 4 a.m. Sunday from a concerned friend of the deputy.

That person had requested to file a missing person’s report after someone other than the deputy answered his phone.

Police subsequently interviewed the deputy following the robbery.

Gutierrez said he sustained some minor injuries and appeared to have been punched. His phone and some cash appeared to have been taken.

He was not taken to a hospital.

No further information was released.

