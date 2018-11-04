SAN DIMAS (CBSLA) — A woman rescued from her burning car by a good Samaritan spoke to him for the first time since the ordeal.

The 63-year-old woman thanked Sebastian Picardi of San Dimas over the phone Saturday.

Picardi was walking his dog on San Dimas Canyon Road near Caballo Ranch Road when he witnessed a 2015 Mustang crash into a concrete barrier and steel guardrail.

With flames emerging from the dashboard, Picardi sprung into action, and pulled the 63-year-old woman from the burning vehicle.

“Oh Sebastian, thank you for saving my life. I really … excuse me for a minute. I really felt the full impact of what happened,” she said.

Picardi was honored by his local Sheriff’s station in San Dimas for his heroic actions.