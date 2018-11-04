LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — More Americans are eating at Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, and the company says stress eaters are to thank!

Applebees says U.S. store sales set a record when they jumped nearly 8 percent in the third quarter of this year, setting a 14-year record.

The company’s brand president John Cywinski believes it is because Applebee’s is now focusing on comfort food and cheap alcohol.

Cywinski says when customers are stressed, they usually order alcohol with their food.

Before changing their brand strategy, Applebee’s heavily promoted their healthier options like seared and grilled foods.