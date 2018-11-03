WESTMINSTER (CBSLA) – Several people were injured after a car slammed into a water heater and caused a gas explosion at an apartment building in Westminster.

Orange County fire crews responded to the incident in the 13500 block of La Pata Lane just before noon Saturday.

Officials said a gas explosion occurred after the car collided with a water heater closet in a carport area for the complex.

Westminster- OCFA on scene of an explosion caused by a vehicle into an apartment complex. Vehicle collided with a water heater closet resulting in a gas explosion. Apartments evacuated. OCFA Heavy Rescue unit evaluates the damage; Cosmetic damage only. pic.twitter.com/Iy8ergGlUe — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) November 3, 2018

The apartment building was evacuated. Four people suffered minor injuries, fire officials said, and three were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

In a photo tweeted by the Orange County Fire Authority, an apartment near the crash appeared to have its windows blown out.

OCFA said the damage to the building appeared to be cosmetic.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

An investigation is ongoing.