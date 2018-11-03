LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Veteran NBA center Tyson Chandler plans to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers after his buy-out with the Phoenix Suns, according to multiple reports.

The Lakers have been struggling defensively this season. Los Angeles is yielding 121.1 points per game, which is 28th out of 30 teams in the NBA.

The Lakers are also allowing their opponents to connect on 48 percent of their field-goal attempts from the floor and teams are shooting 38.3 percent from beyond the arc against them. Los Angeles has yielded at least 110 points in each of their games thus far.

Chandler was drafted second overall in the 2001 NBA entry draft by the Los Angeles Clippers before being immediately traded to the Chicago Bulls.

The California native has also played for the New Orleans Hornets, Charlotte Bobcats, Dallas Mavericks and New York Knicks.

Additional reporting by Chris Bengel, CBS Sports