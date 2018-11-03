CLAREMONT (CBSLA) — A bicyclist was killed Saturday in a crash with a sedan in Claremont which police claimed was intentional.

The crash was reported at 11:37 a.m. in the 1900 block of Mills Avenue, Claremont police Lt. Eric Huizar said.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, Huizar said.

The driver of a green 1996 Mercury Tracer station wagon involved in the crash, Sandra Wicksted, 61, of Claremont, was taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries.

“Based on the investigation, it was determined that the driver intended to strike the bicyclist,” Huizar said.

Wicksted was arrested on suspicion of murder and was held on $2 million bail.

The bicyclist has not been identified.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)