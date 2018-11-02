LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Secretary of State says more than 19.6 million Californians have registered to vote in the midterms — the largest number in California history.

Professor Fernando Guerra, Director of the Center for the Study of Los Angeles at LMU, says California has made it easier to register to vote with programs through the DMV and online registration. That, combined with increased interest, he says, has caused the spike.

“Number one: people are interested. Number two: that the system on how you register better than ever before,” he explained.

Everyone CBS2/KCAL9’s Jeff Nguyen spoke with Friday said they’re excited about Election Day, including Antoine Bryan. But he says he has friends who feel disenchanted by the political process.

“[There’s a] sense of, ‘Why try?’ … Because there’s a little bit of defeatist attitude because of what we saw the last time,” Bryan said.

Across different backgrounds, most people said President Trump and national issues are drawing them to the polls.

“Climate change, immigration, health care and any and all women’s issues,” Courtney Husk said were her top issues.

The L.A. County Registrar’s office wants people to know you can still vote if your ballot hasn’t arrived in the mail. There are 10-early voting locations this weekend.

Some are still looking forward to going to their polling place on Election Day.

“I go to the polls,” Elizabeth Quinn explained. “I don’t do early voting because there’s something about actually going there … and filling it out and for me is very important.”

Polling places open 7am-8pm Tuesday. Visit LAVote.net/locator to locate your polling place, or find your early voting location on the website here.