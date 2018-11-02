ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — The Orange County man accused of killing a mother of three and then dumping her body in a trash bin came face-to-face with a judge Friday.

Amer Alhasan was in a Santa Ana court where he was charged with one count of homicide.

38-year old Santa Ana mother and ultra sound technician Tyanie Ly was found murdered Tuesday, her body hidden in a duffel bag and tossed in a dumpster in Anaheim.

The man she dated according to police, Alhasan, is responsible.

The 28-year-old La Habra man was caught at LAX Wednesday by Anaheim police trying to leave the country.

Court records show Alhasan has a violent past. The suspect’s father filed a restraining order in 2012 saying Alhasan “threw knives at me and threatened to shoot my other son.”

The next year it was Alhasan who claimed in court papers to be physically and emotionally abused.

He even included photos of himself as he sought a restraining order against a girlfriend who he claimed was “stabbing me…someone who left bite marks over my body.”

In the document, Alhasan says the woman and her parents “are accusing me of kidnapping her.”

Alhasan is not a name that the murder victim’s family recognizes.

Ly’s brother-in-law says she kept her personal life private.

Their focus is the three children left without a mother. The youngest is lost without her.

Friends and family have set up a GoFundMe account.