CLAREMONT (CBSLA) — A 20-to-30 acre brush fire was burning in the San Antonio Heights area near Mount Baldy in Angeles National Forest on Friday night.

The fire was located at Mount Baldy Road and Shinn Road in Claremont.

LA County Fire said there was the potential for the fire to grow to 100 to 200 acres as it moved uphill, burning south and west, and that they expected it to stop at the top of the slope.

No winds were reported.

Mount Baldy Fire reported that there was no immediate threat to Mount Baldy.

