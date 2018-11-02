NEW YORK (CBSLA) – Actor Alec Baldwin was arrested Friday after an altercation over a New York City parking spot.

The incident occurred around 1 p.m. local time in the Greenwich Village area, according to CBS New York.

Baldwin was in police custody Friday afternoon after the incident.

Police say Baldwin was backing into an open parking spot when a man in a different car came in from behind him and took the spot.

Baldwin then followed the man to a nearby parking meter and punched him, according to police.

The victim was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

Back in 2014, Baldwin was arrested after being stopped by police for riding a bicycle the wrong way down a one-way street.

Also that year, Baldwin told New York Magazine he couldn’t live in New York anymore because the paparazzi had become too aggressive.

In 2012 and 2013, Baldwin was involved in several confrontations with photographers.