SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) – An Uber driver who tried to kidnap several customers in Santa Monica was arrested following a pursuit Wednesday night, police said.

Khaled Elsayedsa Ali, 35, of Anaheim, was arrested on kidnapping and felony evading arrest.

According to Santa Monica police, at 6:43 p.m. officers responded to a 911 call from a woman saying her Uber driver was refusing to stop and let her out of the car in the area of 23rd Street and Santa Monica Boulevard.

As officers were responding, they received three more 911 calls from other customers who were believed to have ridden in the same Uber vehicle at some point and had similar accounts. Those three customers had escaped unharmed, police said.

All the callers told dispatchers that the suspect was possibly armed with a handgun and had threatened to kidnap them.

Officers found the suspect car in question and attempted to stop it. However, the Uber driver refused to pull over and a chase ensued. The Uber driver had two customers – a man and woman – with him at the time, police said.

During the pursuit, both passengers were able to jump out of the moving vehicle, suffering minor injuries, Lt. Saul Rodriguez. Paramedics treated them at the scene for scrapes and bruises.

A Los Angeles police helicopter were brought in to assist in the pursuit and the car was eventually stopped near the intersection of Montana Avenue and Bundy Drive, police said. It’s unclear if a gun was recovered.

The incident occurred on the same day officials in Los Angeles announced that Uber drivers or riders who use the company’s in-app emergency button will have key details of their trip automatically sent to 911 dispatchers in the Los Angeles Police Department’s Communications Division.

That feature is not yet available for customers in Santa Monica.

Ali is being held at the Santa Monica Jail on $100,000 bail. The case is being presented to the L.A. County district attorney’s office.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)