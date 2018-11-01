LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Fans in Los Angeles are famously rowdy, sometimes riotous, but at least they generally don’t throw full beer cans at their championship teams.

At Boston’s parade for the World Series champion Red Sox, beer cans flung at the duck boat carrying the team hit Manager Alex Cora and the MLB Commissioner’s Trophy, and also injured a fan.

After being hit by the spewing can, Cora pointed out the 19-year-old man in the crowd that had thrown it, and he was arrested. In the meantime, the team says the trophy has already been repaired.

Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts apparently spent much of the parade blocking beer cans being thrown into the duck boat, which also carried members of his family, according to the Boston Globe, which reported a team photographer was hit in the head.

Another beer can struck a young woman in the nose, who needed stitches. But she later posted that she was fine on social media.