ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – A 28-year-old La Habra man was behind bars Thursday on suspicion of killing his girlfriend and dumping her body in a trash bin in Anaheim, police said.

Amer Alhasan was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport after he checked in for a flight to Jordan, where some of his family lives, Anaheim police Sgt. Daron Wyatt said.

Alhasan is accused of killing 38-year-old Tyanie Ly, whose body was found early Tuesday morning in a dumpster behind a condominium complex at 2156 S. Euclid St. Ly is a mother of three young children, the oldest 12 years old, Wyatt said.

Officers were called about 2:15 a.m. to the dumpster after someone made the discovery while going through the dumpster looking for recyclables, Wyatt said.

The victim’s body was in a duffel bag, Wyatt said.

Alhasan was being held on $5 million bail, but police were working to have him held with no bail because he’s “an obvious flight risk,” Wyatt said.

Alhasan had checked in with a “significant amount of personal belongings with him” and was awaiting his flight when police arrived and arrested him without incident, Wyatt said.

“If we were about two or three hours later he would have been out of the country,” Wyatt said.

Alhasan allegedly fled Jordan because of a sexual assault there, Wyatt said. He was also arrested for a crime in California previously but was not charged, Wyatt added.

The victim’s family called police when they were unable to contact her, which helped investigators, who were already eyeing Alhasan as a suspect, Wyatt said.

Police expect first-degree murder charges to be filed Friday, Wyatt said.

