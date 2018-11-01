LA CRESCENTA (CBSLA) – One of two men suspected in more than 30 car break-ins that all took place in one night back in January in a La Crescenta neighborhood was apprehended Wednesday thanks to DNA evidence.

Twenty-seven-year-old Raymond Gardner of Ontario was arrested Wednesday afternoon at a home in Covina where he had been staying, Glendale police reported Thursday.

According to police, Gardner and 20-year-old Andrew Cordia were involved in more than 30 car break-ins that occurred in the area of Pennsylvania and Montrose avenues in the early morning hours of Jan. 31.

On Feb. 18, Cordia was arrested on dozens of counts of vehicle burglary, burglary and vehicle theft in connection with the case, the Los Angeles Times reports.

However, at the time, even though forensics specialists had used DNA evidence to identify Gardner as the second suspect, they still needed more evidence before they could arrest him, police said.

In early October, they obtained a DNA sample from a separate car break-in. That sample was identified as Gardner. Also this month, investigators obtained surveillance footage from the drive-thru of a restaurant which appeared to show Gardner using a credit card which had been stolen in yet another car break-in.

When officers went to arrest Gardner at a home in Covina Wednesday, they saw him looking at them through a window, police said. However, when they knocked on the door, the residents told officers Gardner was not inside.

However, because they had seen him through the window, the officers entered the home and apprehended him.

Gardner is being held on $25,000 bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Los Angeles County Superior Court Thursday.