LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) – David Freese is staying with the Dodgers for another year, the team announced Thursday.

“Freese provided a spark for the Dodgers, particularly against left-handed pitching, after he was acquired from the Pirates for the playoff push and beyond,” the organization said in a statement.

The club option of $6 million was declined. The Dodgers will pay the 35-year-old infielder a $500,000 buyout in addition to his new $4.5 million deal.

The 2011 former World Series MVP joined the team in August after a trade from Pittsburgh.

Freese was 8 for 22 with two home runs, six RBIs and a walk in 14 postseason games while platooning at first base.

He hit .385 in 19 regular-season games with Los Angeles.

With Chase Utley having just retired, Freese will fill his veteran leadership role in the clubhouse.

