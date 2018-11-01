CITY OF INDUSTRY (CBSLA) — Authorities say a man who had been shot by deputies is in custody Thursday after he ran into a 7-Eleven store attached to a gas station in the City of Industry and tried to take the female clerk hostage.

The shooting unfolded at about 3:20 a.m. in the 2600 block of Pellissier Place, at a Shell gas station with an attached 7-Eleven convenience store. Authorities say a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy on patrol saw a car in the parking lot of the station had been involved in a crash and went to check on it, when he saw a man hit a woman during an argument.

When the deputy tried to intervene, authorities say the man charged him and the deputy thought the man was about to steal his patrol car. There was a struggle for the deputy’s gun, before he regained control of his weapon and opened fire on the man, according to investigators at the scene.

After being wounded, the man ran into the 7-Eleven and took a female worker hostage and pulled her into a bathroom, authorities said. At some point, she was able to escape and he crawled out of the bathroom and was taken into custody.

The man was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

A SigAlert was issued for the Peck Road offramp from the NB 605 Freeway for an unknown duration due to the police investigation at the station.

No one else was injured.