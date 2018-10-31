WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Street closures are in place early Wednesday hours ahead of one of the biggest Halloween parties in the world – the West Hollywood Carnaval.

The festivities kick off at 6 p.m., but major streets and roads were shut down overnight, hours before anyone had even donned their costume. The Carnaval will move along Santa Monica Boulevard between Doheny Drive and La Cienega Boulevard until 11 p.m.

The festivities are free, and there will be plenty of live entertainment, music and food. But no alcohol or public drinking is permitted along city streets, and banned items include backpacks, camera cases, weapons and fireworks.

Several streets will be shut down in the area throughout the day, meaning headaches for commuters in the area. According to the city, the following streets will be blocked:

— San Vicente Boulevard between Santa Monica Boulevard and Melrose Avenue will be closed all day Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday;

— Santa Monica Boulevard between La Cienega Boulevard and Holloway Drive/Croft Avenue will be closed from 6 a.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Thursday;

— Santa Monica between Doheny Drive and La Cienega, and all side streets in the area, will be closed all day Wednesday through 6 a.m. Thursday; and

— La Cienega between Holloway and Melrose will be closed from 4 p.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Thursday.

The dog parks at West Hollywood Park will also be closed all day Wednesday, reopening at 6 a.m. Thursday.

The city will suspend permit parking restrictions from 11 a.m. Wednesday through noon Thursday, and parking meters will not be enforced between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 2 a.m. Thursday. City officials warned people to be aware of where they are parking because meters will be enforced in neighboring Los Angeles and Beverly Hills.

