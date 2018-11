LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The union for LA Unified teachers on Wednesday rejected the latest contract offer from the district.

The development means they are now even closer to a walkout.

The offer included a 6 percent pay raise and it addresses class sizes.

The teachers’ union, UTLA, called that offer “insulting.” They claim it would raise class sizes and does nothing to improve schools.

A statement from the district says the offer sets firm boundaries against increasing those class sizes.