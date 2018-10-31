SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – A transient suspected of shedding his clothes and touching himself while peeking through windows at a Santa Ana home was arrested Wednesday, a day after police released surveillance video in hopes that someone would recognize the man.

Daniel Posadas Renteria, 34, was booked on suspicion of attempted burglary, indecent exposure and peeping, said Santa Ana police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna.

A Santa Ana store owner who saw the surveillance footage called police about Wednesday morning to report that he recognized the man, who’s known to frequent the tipster’s business, Bertagna said.

When the store owner saw him again, he alerted police, who rushed over to the store and arrested the suspect, Bertagna said.

The suspect spent nearly 50 minutes lurking around a residence in the 1500 block of Mar Les Drive on Saturday night, the corporal said. Initially, it appeared the man, while still fully clothed, was casing the home to burglarize it, Bertagna said. Eventually, he disrobed and then began touching himself while peering into the windows of the home, where three women were staying as guests, Bertagna said.

“This is absolutely crazy. It’s completely inappropriate and like I can’t wrap my mind around it,” said one of the victims who was staying at an AirBnb just feet from the main house.

Police were called later to the same neighborhood regarding reports of a nude man running around at Mar Les and Westminster Avenue, but were unable to find him, Bertagna said.

