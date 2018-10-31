  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Pumpkin Patch, San Bernardino County, Yucaipa

YUCAIPA (CBSLA) – An employee at a pumpkin patch in San Bernardino County was arrested for allegedly touching a girl inappropriately while strapping her into a ride.

Andrew Peele, 20, is accused of placing his hands on the girl’s inner thighs and making inappropriate comments to her while her adjusted her hardness for a zip-line attraction at the Live Oak Canyon Pumpkin Patch, according to Yucaipa police.

The victim, police said, became uncomfortable and used her hands to prevent Peele from touching her further.

Deputies were called to the scene and after their investigation, Peele was arrested,

Anyone with information regarding this investigation, or information regarding additional incidents of this type, should contact Detective Madril of the Yucaipa Sheriff’s Station at (909) 918-2005. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline.

