LITTLEROCK (CBSLA) — Authorities say a man who is wanted as a person of interest in the discovery of human remains of a burned Littlerock home has also been linked to a double homicide in February, not far from where the human remains of three people were found earlier this month.

Human remains were found at a burned home in the 30000 block of 106th Street East in Littlerock on Oct. 11. A few days later, authorities named Jesus “Chuy” Guzman, a previous resident of the location, as a person of interest in the grim discovery.

Gerardo “Jerry” De Luna and Mariano Campos were identified Wednesday as the two victims killed on Feb. 20 in the 11000 block of Hampel Avenue in Littlerock, less than six miles away from where the human remains were found.

Authorities did not give details on how De Luna and Campos were killed, but said Guzman was also a person of interest in their murders.

Guzman is known to carry weapons and should be considered armed and dangerous. He is described as a 34-year-old male Hispanic about 5-foot-5, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Guzman owns a black 2009 Toyota Corolla with a CA license plate 6SCD663.

Anyone with information about the case or Guzman’s whereabouts can call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.