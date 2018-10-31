LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers want some more time to consider their possible future together.

The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner and the team have agreed to extend the deadline on his option decision by 40 hours until 1 p.m. PDT Friday.

The team made the announcement a couple hours before the initial 9 p.m. PDT deadline Thursday.

Kershaw can opt out of the last two years and $65 million of his contract to become a free agent for the first time in an 11-year big league career spent entirely with the Dodgers.

He was 9-5 with a 2.73 ERA this season. The left-handed ace spent time on the disabled list for the fourth time in five years, too.

The Dodgers lost in the World Series for the second straight year, falling 5-1 to Boston on Sunday.

Steve Pearce hit a two-run homer off Clayton Kershaw in the Game 5 loss. Solo homers by Mookie Betts in the sixth inning and J.D. Martinez in the seventh quieted the Dodger Stadium crowd, and Pearce added a solo drive off Pedro Baez in the eighth.

